Athens Township supervisors to fix residential street flooding with underground pipe

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Athens Township supervisors are working on a permanent solution for flooding and stagnant water on residential streets that has been ongoing since 2019.
“My place still floods every time it rains and even with them re-paving the road it actually got worse for me,” Patricia Ingrid said during the township meeting on Wednesday night.
“It’s a nice house, but I have water issues. I am never going to be able to turn around and sell it if I don’t get something fixed,” she added.
“It’s destroying our road, for one thing, and we just put a lot of money in that road,” Supervisor Susan Seck said to Ingrid. “We have to get the water removed from there to benefit you, to benefit your neighbors, as well as the people that drive through there. I think that everyone who lives on Cole Street knows what an effort it was to get that road in, and when we say we’re going to fix something, we’re going to do our best to fix it.”
They discussed that some homes only experience issues with flooding immediately after intense rain, and that others experience it regardless of recent weather conditions.
“I’ve met with three different contracting firms trying to come up with a solution about the water,” said Seck. “As of yet, the pricing goes anywhere from $24,000 up to $100,000 so there’s too much fluctuation to come up with anything yet.”
Supervisors agreed that something needs to be done since this is the same water that has been flooding the trailer park as well.
“The people there sometimes get water up to their doors,” Seck noted.
The drafted plan for now is to put in some basins on the drains that pump the water out from the Ingrid residence. The ongoing issue that the Ingrid family has reported is that the water comes out of Sandra Avenue and runs back to the back of their house.
“The slope there is terrible,” Seck said. “We put a transit on it today and it’s going to be a real deep ditch and it’s going to have to be buried because we can’t have a ditch like that in town.”
Seck noted that the water cannot be let out through the drains across Sandra Avenue as is and that it would all have to go underground to flow down to the river on the corner of Sharon Avenue.
Seck said that a municipal representative with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had given the board permission to tie in the water to the drain on the corner of Elmira Street.
She said that an underground pipe will be installed under the road on Sharon Avenue and cut across and down Cole Street and bring the water to the river and that it’s only a matter of choosing the right size pipe, narrowing down an estimate, and waiting out the snowmelt.
“We’ll alleviate the flooding that happened across the road and it will drain what (the Ingrid family) gets on that side and help the neighbor that lives on the other corner at Sandra Avenue as well,” Seck said. “We’re hoping to take care of the stagnant water that lays on Cole Street, and this is what we’re proposing.”
