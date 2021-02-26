Athens Township Supervisors to install underground pipe to stop residential flooding this spring

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Athens Township supervisors will begin residential roadwork in the next few months to fix the flooding and stagnant water issues that have been ongoing since 2019.
Resident Patricia Ingrid had voiced during the last township meeting that her residence floods whenever it rains and that it got worse when they repaved the road.
“It’s destroying our road, for one thing, and we just put a lot of money in that road,” Supervisor Susan Seck had said to Ingrid. “We have to get the water removed from there to benefit you, to benefit your neighbors, as well as the people that drive through there.”
Seck has made arrangements to build an underground pipe under the affected residential streets after meeting with three different contracting firms.
The board had also gotten permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to connect the water to the drain on the corner of Elmira Street.
As previously reported, the drafted plan was to install an underground pipe under the roadway on Sharon Avenue and cut across and down Cole Street to bring the water to the river.
Seck announced on Wednesday that a drainage pipe will be brought to a storm water tank under two residential driveways and then crossed underneath the road.
She said she should have quotes from the contractor by the next township meeting at the end of March and the work will begin in April.
In order to alleviate any backwash on Cole Street, gravel will be packed onto the road and the supervisors will put a ditch along the side of one of the residences to bring any stagnant water coming from another yard directly into a small water tank across the street.
“What we’re looking at is at least three or four tanks and at least 2,500 gallons,” Seck said.
Seck noted previously that the stagnant water cannot be let out through the existing drains across Sandra Avenue and that it would all have to go underground to flow down to the river on the corner of Sharon Avenue.
The roadwork is only pending on Seck receiving an official quote on the costs and waiting for spring to come melt the excess snow.
