Athens Township will be applying dust oil on Highland Drive and the surrounding area in the evening on Monday, July 27 after 10 p.m. “Please avoid traveling the freshly treated roads until after the oil has dried,” says the Township.
Athens Township to apply dust oil on Highland Drive
- For the Review
-
-
Latest News
- Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
- The Latest: Greece reports 31 new virus cases, no deaths
- Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished
- California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order
- Portland struggles with liberal identity under nation's gaze
- A troubling pandemic thought: Are THESE the good old days?
- As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent
- Guide dogs helping blind runners stay fit despite pandemic
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Two more confirmed cases in Bradford County (free to read)
- Alvin M. ‘Lefty’ Shanley, 95
- Joshua Starr Hanley
- Bradford County jumps up six COVID-19 cases (free to read)
- Anthony ‘Tony’ A. Szlasa III
- Evelyn N. Terry
- John William “Bill” Watson Sr., 95
- Towanda approves reopening health and safety plan
- One dead in Herrick Twp ATV crash
- James Todd ‘JT’ Place
Images
Videos
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.