ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors moved to close their recycling program effective March 1 in their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening.
“This was a very hard decision for us to make, but it was time,” the supervisors said in press release on Thursday. “We have always lost money on the recycling center, but we kept it going because it was a great service not just to our residents, but to anyone who wanted to use the center.”
The supervisors cited staffing as the main concern for the closure of the program.
“We have been very fortunate to have an amazing group of high school kids that have kept the center going,” the press release continued. “We need to have an adult overseeing the center when it is open to make sure residents are doing things properly and orderly, not only to make sure regulations are followed, but for the safety of the workers and the patrons. The kids try their very best to do that, but it’s a losing battle. Now with spring sports, school plays and other functions gearing up, we have a hard time keeping the center staffed. These are high school kids who should be doing high school things and we support that! We have substitutes, but most of them are involved in things, too. We just cannot keep up with things anymore — not for lack of trying!”
Valley recyclers are encouraged by the township to use Sayre Borough’s recycling center after the Athens Township center is closed on Feb. 29. The Sayre recycling center will be open on Saturdays in March from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will expand their hours in April to Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also on Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. State Dog Warden Jim Johnson, will be selling dog licenses at the Athens Township building.
