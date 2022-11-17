SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — An Athens woman allegedly tried to break into a Sheshequin residence using a hatchet on Oct. 27.

Ashley Kathleen Kennedy, 37, caused significant damage to the front door of a residence on the 5500 block of Sheshequn Road around 8:55 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.