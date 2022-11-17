SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — An Athens woman allegedly tried to break into a Sheshequin residence using a hatchet on Oct. 27.
Ashley Kathleen Kennedy, 37, caused significant damage to the front door of a residence on the 5500 block of Sheshequn Road around 8:55 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim was sleeping upstairs when Kennedy’s loud banging on the door awakened her, according to court documents. She looked out her window and saw Kennedy kicking the door and banging on it with a hatchet. Kennedy also had a handgun at the time and was waving it around.
At one point, Kennedy was yelling and threatening to kill the victim during the incident, court documents show. She fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived and saw several hatchet marks on the door.
Kennedy was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Nov. 16. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000.
Multiple charges that Kennedy faces include felony criminal attempt: burglary, overnight accommodations with person present; misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, summary criminal mischief: damage property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise, felony burglary: overnight accommodations with person present and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
She currently awaits a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. with Carr regarding the criminal charges against her.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.