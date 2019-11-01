A 49-year-old Athens woman is facing a total of 13 charges following a 3-month-old’s death at her day care on May 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to a Wilawana Road residence for an unresponsive infant. Kelly Jo Lee was watching a total of 11 children at the residence at the time of the incident, according to police.
An investigation was conducted and Lee initially told officers that she laid the infant down on his side in a crib after feeding them with an eight ounce bottle of formula. Lee claimed that she came back to the room after the infant’s father arrived to pick him up. Lee told officers that she found the infant limp without any blood on its face and immediately yelled out before running to the front door. The father took the child from Lee and attempted to leave for the hospital, but Lee told him to stay and called 911 where they were instructed in C.P.R. After flipping the infant over for back blows, blood and formula came out of the infant’s mouth.
After an interview with the infant’s father, it was discovered that the infant had blood around his nose and blue eye sockets when Lee brought the infant to the father. Lee admitted to initially lying about the baby not having blood on his face, according to officers. Lee also fabricated other parts of the story, including that the baby was actually laid on a bed and not in a crib, according to the affidavit. Lee stated that she took the bloody blankets off the bed the infant was on and threw them into a different room, according to officers.
According to court documents, Lee was found to have 15 violations under the Pennsylvania Child Day Care Center General Requirements and knew that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends babies sleep on their backs in a crib. Lee is accused of telling a representative with the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning on May 6 that she doesn’t believe in laying babies on their backs and that she tells all parents that she lays babies on their sides. The infant’s parents were contacted and stated that they were never told that Lee lays babies that way and that they would never have permitted it had they been aware, according to the affidavit.
Lee faces charges of 11 counts of felony endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense in the second degree, misdemeanor obstruct admin. Law/other government function in the second degree and misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence in the second degree.
Lee is under $100,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
