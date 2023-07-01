TOWANDA — An Athens woman who was originally charged with several felonies relating to allegedly assaulting a man with a knife was acquitted of the most serious charges in the case, but will serve time after being sentenced on lighter crimes related to a separate incident.
Desiree Holmes, 30, was sentenced Thursday to between nine and 24 months in jail for simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, for her role in an incident that took place on May 17.
“She also had a sentence of probation that she was serving when she committed the assault revoked and was re-sentenced to incarceration on those charges — which included simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct — to a minimum term of 13 months and a maximum term of 42 months,” stated Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka. “President Judge Maureen Beirne ran all sentences consecutive for a minimum term of 22 months to a maximum term of 66 months in state prison.”
Separately, Holmes was acquitted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault related to a New Year’s Eve incident, in which she had allegedly attempted to assault a man with a knife at a residence on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre.
Nasatka added that Holmes is ineligible for the state drug treatment program. She is also ineligible for a Recidivism Risk Reduction Initiative (RRRI) sentence due to previous convictions. However, Judge Beirne did make Holmes eligible for a boot camp treatment program.
