TOWANDA — An Athens woman who was originally charged with several felonies relating to allegedly assaulting a man with a knife was acquitted of the most serious charges in the case, but will serve time after being sentenced on lighter crimes related to a separate incident.

Desiree Holmes, 30, was sentenced Thursday to between nine and 24 months in jail for simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, for her role in an incident that took place on May 17.