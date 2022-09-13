Athletic trainer’s hard work pays off at collegiate level

Wyalusing native Amber Kinney pursued a career in athletic training for a couple different reasons.
Growing up, Kinney was constantly by the side of her father, Frank, when he was coaching football at Wyalusing Valley School District. She enjoyed the game and the program’s progress over the years.
On a Friday night in the fall, Kinney could surely be found somewhere in the vicinity of the Wyalusing Valley football stadium, cheering on the Rams and watching her dad coach. In fact, their father-daugther relationship was often compared to that of Coach Bill Yoast and his fiery daughter Sheryl in the movie Remember the Titans, which was based on a true story.
“I was born and raised in a football family,” Kinney said. “So that made me have a real passion for the game. It was great having my dad as a coaching figure, but also as a father.”
In her high school years, Kinney was an avid dancer, specializing in an array of styles. She excelled in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, step dancing, hip hop, and even breakdancing.
Unfortunately, Kinney went down with stress fractures in her lower back known as spondylolysis during her sophomore year. While the injury kept her from her passion in dancing, she became especially intrigued with what it took to recover.
The long rigorous demands of healing and getting back to full health inspired Kinney to help others — especially athletes — recover from physical issues.
“My athletic trainer at Wyalusing (Todd Harris) helped me through that injury and that’s when I definitely realized what I wanted to do. It all fit together.”
Now, a decade later, Kinney can be found on the Fisher Stadium sidelines, home of the Lafayette Leopards, a NCAA Division I football team that plays in the Patriot League. Kinney, who is employed through Lehigh Valley Health Network, is Lafayette’s first-ever female primary contact athletic trainer.
Kinney said working at the NCAA Division I level was always been part of her goals.
“Being in a smaller D1 program is a great way to start off and get my feet wet,” Kinney said. “It’s a large amount of athletes that I’m dealing with, the resources are great, and the athletes are very driven. The guys work as hard as they can to bring home wins and the staff is very supportive of each other.”
Kinney arrived to this point in her career after earning a bachelor’s degree in integrative health science from Stetson University in 2016, then completing a year at Texas Arlington before finishing her master’s degree in athletic training at East Stroudsburg University.
While playing a vital role in the Leopards’ health and success, Kinney finds satisfaction in helping the players reach their physical and mental goals.
“The most challenging aspect is trying to look at the athlete not only physically, but mentally. Some players have career-ending injuries, and that takes a toll on them, especially the upperclassmen who are looking to go into the NFL. It’s very hard on them, and that makes it harder on us because it breaks our heart. We’re all a team here; we are here to get them better and stronger, which we will do. It’s hard to see their reactions to a serious injury.”
“But on the other end, getting the players back and ready to go, telling them they’re full go for the game and seeing how excited they get. I love being able to see them happy. I want them to accomplish their goals. I obviously have goals but so do they, and if I’m here to aid in those goals, it’s very rewarding.”
Kinney quickly attributed her success to her parents and all of their support during her upbringing. She knows her father and mother, Belinda, will always drop whatever they’re doing to help.
“With my parents owning a restaurant and them both being coaches, they were still always there for me no matter what I needed; they always found the time to balance everything whenever I’d get down on myself,” Kinney recalled. “They supported me going to college at Stetson and being a part of the pre-med program. They made sure I kept my head in the books and helped me realize what I wanted to do long-term.”
While Kinney is thoroughly enjoying her time in the Lehigh Valley and at the Division I level, she views the opportunity as a huge stepping stone.
She’s unsure of what’s ahead of her, but a chance to work in the NFL undoubtedly runs through her mind.
“I’d like to go to some of the NFL camps to see how they work,” Kinney said. “I’m not saying it’s something I have to or want to do, but maybe it’s in the future.”
