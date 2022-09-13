Athletic trainer’s hard work pays off at collegiate level

Amber Kinney took the next step in her career as an athletic trainer. The 2012 Wyalusing graduate was recently named Lafayette College’s first-ever female primary contact athletic trainer.

 Photo Provided

Wyalusing native Amber Kinney pursued a career in athletic training for a couple different reasons.

Growing up, Kinney was constantly by the side of her father, Frank, when he was coaching football at Wyalusing Valley School District. She enjoyed the game and the program’s progress over the years.