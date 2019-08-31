SAYRE BOROUGH — The Guthrie Federal Credit Union is now reporting that a skimming device used on the ATM in its lobby could have affected customers several days more than was originally suspected, and that a second one had been used on the drive-up machine at its North Elmer Avenue location.
An update posted to the credit union’s Facebook page Friday stated: “Through the investigation it has been determined that the device skimmed card numbers, expiration dates and PIN numbers. If you used your card at the ATM during the time that the device was on the ATM, we have blocked your card.”
The bank specified that the device was in use at the lobby ATM between July 11 and 14, July 18 and 21, July 25 and 28, and Aug. 1 and 4. Additionally, the bank found that a device had been used on the drive-up ATM between July 11 and 14.
“Guthrie FCU is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents,” the statement continued. “We are taking the necessary steps to protect you and your account from any unauthorized purchases.”
New cards and PIN numbers are being issued to members who have been affected by the device, and should arrive within 10 to 14 business days.
The credit union advises members to monitor their accounts for any suspicious transactions and, if found, notify the institution right away.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you and we appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter,” the statement added. “If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
