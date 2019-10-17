Athens Township police are investigating two thefts at Walmart on Elmira Street involving the male and female suspect pictured. Police ask that anyone with information about their identity and whereabouts, or their vehicle (also pictured), contact officer Tom VanFleet at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org or (570) 888-2200.
