Three Sullivan County residents were arrested yesterday in relation to the death of an infant in January.
Amy Hoenigke, Drew Hoenigke, and Brigette Meckes were charged by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro with felony-2 involuntary manslaughter, felony-1 aggravated assault, misdemeanor-2 recklessly endangering another person, and felony-2 endangering the welfare of children.
The arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 20. Pennsylvania state police were called to the Hoenigke home in response to the report of the death of an infant. There, according to a statement by the attorney general’s office, officers determined that the infant had likely died days before. Parents of the baby indicated they feared authorities would take their other child away and that was why they didn’t contact authorities sooner.
Authorities investigated the death and found that the child had been born on or around Jan. 15. Amy Hoenigke gave birth to the infant with Meckes assisting.
Investigations show that the baby started showing signs of severe distress not long after birth. Messages indicate the baby was struggling to breathe. Amy Hoenigke and Meckes attempted to create a makeshift breathing tube for the infant and used a peppermint oil infuser, but the infant died approximately two days after birth.
The office of the Attorney General believes the inaction of the defendants resulted in needless suffering of the infant, and made it impossible to survive.
“These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Shapiro, “By failing to get him appropriate medical care, this baby needlessly suffered and died. Terrible tragedies like these can be prevented, and my office will hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”
The case has been referred to the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office and will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye. Dye was also prosecuting attorney in the case around former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman.
The Attorney General’s office reminded readers that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
