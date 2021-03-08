More than five years after the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General initiated legal action against Chesapeake Energy over natural gas royalty payments, the two parties have reached a settlement.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the agreement Monday, which he said would ensure better royalty payments and protections for landowners, and $5.3 million in restitution for landowners with leases through the company.
In addition to the restitution, the settlement allows the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to examine Chesapeake’s records to ensure compliance while also making sure the company posts clear pricing information on its website and provides current landowners an opportunity to get better royalty payments. In addition, the settlement requires Chesapeake to provide a yearly report detailing royalty payments to the attorney general, and dedicates an ombudsman to review claims and respond to landowner complaints.
“The bottom line here is that this settlement will end the abuse from Chesapeake and allow landowners to take a new lease with no deductions,” said Shapiro. “This case is about standing up to powerful interests when they try to take advantage of people. And it’s about my duty, as the attorney general of this commonwealth, to uphold the law and apply it.”
The original complaint was filed in December 2015 over post-production costs deducted from landowner royalty checks. As the attorney general argued, these post-production costs reduced landowner payments below the 12.5% minimum royalty outlined in the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Minimum Royalty Act of 1979. Complicating the matter was a 2010 Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision supported the practice of deducting post-production costs from the royalty, citing that the term “royalty” was not defined by state law.
A preliminary objection to the complaint was denied by the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas in 2017. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania supported the denial in a 2019 appeal, saying that Chesapeake and Anadarko’s oil and gas leasing practices were subject to the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and the lawsuit was in the public’s interest.
Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy on June 28, 2020. Although the company emerged from bankruptcy on Feb. 9, Shapiro said an injunction that remains in place prevents his office from moving forward with the case against Chesapeake “and getting the restitution landowners deserve.”
“For years, Chesapeake tried to publicly pressure my office into settling on their terms. That didn’t happen,” said Shapiro. “They tried to argue that our court action was holding up settlements in a separate, private class-action lawsuit filed directly by landowners. … None of this was necessary; they didn’t have to act like this, and the fact of the matter their conduct exposed their disregard and mistreatment of folks here in northeastern Pennsylvania and in the Northern Tier.”
Although Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller hadn’t looked into the details of the settlement when reached for comment late Monday afternoon, he said the dollar amount being given to landowners was disappointing.
“It’s pennies on the dollar,” he said. “ … Obviously, we’ve watched this progress over the last number of years and how landowners have been manipulated by terminology within leases.”
This terminology, he stressed, needs to be clear moving forward, especially with many questions still surrounding hydraulic fracturing such as how and where along the line of production is value being determined.
In the meantime, commissioners will continue lobbying efforts in Harrisburg to clarify the law to protect those they represent.
“Unfortunately, it’s the landowners and the taxpayers of this commonwealth that I believe are going to continue to pay for the egregious practices of having the post-production costs deducted,” Miller said. “Again, it goes back to what is the definition of Pennsylvania’s Guaranteed Minimum Royalty that we’ve never gotten to the bottom of. What does that actually mean?”
Meanwhile, legal action continues against Anadarko Petroleum, which was brought into the lawsuit in 2016.
