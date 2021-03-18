Attorney General's office petitions to use the testimonies of six more alleged victims in case against Salsman

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye has asked the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to allow the testimonies of six more women who are alleged victims of inappropriate sexual behavior by Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman to be used as evidence against him during criminal proceedings related to charges announced in February.
Salsman was arrested on 24 charges including sexual assault, intimidation, prostitution and obstruction of justice on Feb. 3 after a Pennsylvania Grand Jury investigation that accused him of sex crimes against five women he represented as a private attorney between September 2017 and December 2020.
Salsman has since pleaded not guilty to the charges, waived his arraignment trail and his attorney Samuel C. Stretton has motioned for dismissal of the charges due to improper conduct of the Attorney General, preclusion of evidence due to interference and violations and Grand Jury presentment and charges due to prosecutorial misconduct.
On March 15, Dye petitioned for the six new testimonies to be included in evidence against Salsman, stating that they show that Salsman acted in a “common pattern of criminal conduct” and that the charges pressed against him “are not the only ‘bad acts’ relevant ... to this prosecution.”
The new testimonies claim that Salsman committed a pattern of sexual abuse that spans over the course of eight years and involves not only the five victims related to the charges brought against him in February but six more victims, all who Salsman was involved with in a professional manner as a defense attorney, some of which he paid to send him nude photos or videos and then sued when they refused to have sex with him or to continue sending him illicit content.
Salsman paid one victim $9,578.68 for nude photos or videos of herself, then sued her civilly while claiming the money was a loan after she refused to continue sending him the media or have sex with him, according to court documents.
Another testimony claims Salsman refunded another victim’s money and did not bill her after representing her in a child custody matter in 2018, sent her a nude photo of himself, which was provided to the Attorney General’s office as evidence, and gave her gifts, but sued her for $1,893.19 in unpaid legal fees when she refused to have sex with him. Salsman dropped the suit after the victim threatened to show others the nude photo he sent her.
Testimonies in Dye’s court appeal also stated that Salsman showed intimidating and retaliatory behavior towards women who refused to comply with his sexual advances, including sitting outside one victim’s home until she “was forced to leave through a back door to avoid being seen by him” and sending a nude photo of a woman he was in a consensual affair with from 2012 to 2013 to her then boyfriend after the relationship ended “in an attempt to ruin her for crossing him.”
During the latter, Salsman involved a former secretary of his private practice who stated that she mailed nude photos of the victim to the victim’s boyfriend at Salsman’s direction.
“The victims were shocked, ashamed and embarrassed by the conduct of a trusted lawyer and member of the community. In most cases (Salsman’s) conduct made these women afraid and fearful,” Dye’s court documents read.
Dye stated that the women who testified against Salsman did not know each other and that their allegations show credibility by displaying a consistent pattern of action by Salsman in that he “held a powerful position of superiority and authority over each victim” in his role as a lawyer, that the incidents had a “transactional nature,” and that he retaliated and sought revenge against women who refused to comply with his wishes.
“These acts demonstrate that the acts for which (Salsman) is charged were neither mistakes nor misunderstood sexual advances but are an ongoing course of criminal sexual assaults, intimidation, manipulation and harassment perpetrated against women,” Dye said. “These witnesses demonstrate that (Salsman) turned the practice of law into a criminal weapon for his own grotesque personal gratification.”
Dye stated that the Commonwealth desires to use the additional testimonies as evidence “to show intent, common scheme, absence of mistake and motive” of Salsman’s actions and that while Salsman “will likely cling to the red herring of “prejudice” in challenging the evidence” a claim of prejudice “does not outweigh” the testimonies value as evidence against him.
Dye also provided other cases, including Commonwealth v. Tyson, a case that was tried in the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in 2015, that has used evidence in a similar way to how he plans to utilize the additional testimony against Salsman.
“The aforementioned testimony should be admitted to permit a jury to understand (Salsman’s) common scheme or plan to utilize his role as an attorney to sexually assault, intimidate or retaliate against clients who refused to comply to his demands and women who attempted to terminate sexual contact,” Dye said. “Moreover, this testimony should be admitted to permit a jury to decide if in light of (Salsman’s) past pattern of sexual exploiting his clients, (Salsman) could have reasonably concluded that the victims’ consent was possible under comparable circumstances.”
