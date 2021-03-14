Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor reported three noncompliance findings with the Vigilante Engine Company No. 1, Rome PA Relief Association in an audit publicly released this week.
The audit included an update on corrective action steps that the fire relief association has taken to absolve the issues in the last audit report where four findings were found in the period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019.
The report said that two of the four findings were appropriately addressed and the relief association failed to take appropriate corrective action to address the other two findings.
“The relief association, in all significant respects, complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws, and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except as noted in the findings listed below and discussed later in this report,” DeFoor said.
According to the audit report, the relief association was found to demonstrate noncompliance with prior audit recommendation to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster, resulting in $1,199 in undocumented equipment purchases, noncompliance with prior audit recommendation resulting in $170 worth of undocumented expenditures, and failure to maintain adequate bond coverage for $66,763 in cash assets.
The first finding made it impossible to determine if all equipment purchased during the audit period in the amount of $1,199 was recorded while the second made it impossible to determine whether the expenditure was made in accordance with Section 7416 of Act 118.
DeFoor added that there was no evidence of a physical inventory check on a yearly basis.
For both findings similar to what was found in the prior audit, DeFoor recommended for the relief association officials maintain an equipment roster of all owned equipment and that they provide the audit department with accurate information in the form of documentation or an invoice or itemized receipt.
The final finding was that the relief association did not maintain a surety bond in an efficient amount to cover the authorized disbursing officer. The audit department reported that the relief association indicated they will take action to correct this in a timely manner.
The audit department strongly recommended that the relief association take corrective steps to fix these issues quickly and that compliance will be subject to the investigation of the next audit.
