As Pennsylvania’s state university students move forward with online learning, with many students able to take advantage of being able to return home, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale recently called for these higher learning institutions to create a process to refund students for room and board.
DePasquale, referencing data from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said housing costs can range from $3,133 to $11,380 while board can range from $1,780 to $4,924 per year. He said these refunds could help families who might already be feeling a financial pinch due to COVID-19.
“State-owned universities have asked for more than a half-billion dollars in Pennsylvania’s next state budget,” DePasquale said. “As recipients of tax dollars, these schools have a responsibility to manage refunds in a way that treats students and families fairly.”
He noted that his office will monitor the state’s 14 universities for how they handle refunds moving forward.
