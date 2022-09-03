Austin Cook Memorial Run will benefit homeless fund

WYSOX — A new motorcycle ride and car show will make its way through Bradford County to help a nonprofit’s homeless fund.
The inaugural Austin Cook Memorial Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.’s location at 22541 Rt. 187 in Wysox.
Registration will be at the pavilion at 10 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. The run will go through Montrose and end at Marie Antoinette Bar & Overlook with lunch for all participants. There will also be a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing and live DJ from 2 to 6 p.m., along with a best in show vote for people’s vehicles. The event is $15 per driver and $5 per passenger for cars and bikes, which includes the meal.
Classic cars, trucks and all street legal vehicles are welcome and people can dress them up for the occasion, according to BOO, Inc. Executive Director Mary Sturdevant.
“My husband and I ride motorcycles and that’s where the idea came from,” Sturdevant said. “We have been on many benefit rides over the years, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to build up our own homeless fund.”
BOO, Inc.’s Austin Cook Homeless Contingency Fund has been used to help several local people over the past year for various needs, Sturdevant stated.
“It’s been used for gas money and we even put someone with medical issues that was temporarily homeless into a hotel for a weekend,” she said.
The fund is named after the four-year-old boy who passed away in 2009 due to complications from the flu. In 2020, the fund was created at the request of Cook’s family who were looking for a way to memorialize him, Sturdevant stated.
“His mom did a birthday fundraiser and asked if we were willing to be the recipients of it,” she said. “We decided to make that into an official fund, which has helped around 25 people since its inception.”
She is excited for the upcoming event, which she hopes to turn into an annual ride for years to come.
“It’s fantastic to find new and innovative ways to do community outreach and bring the community together,” she said.
The event is sponsored in part by Marie Antoinette Bar & Overlook. Organizers are currently looking for basket raffle donations. For more information, call or text 570-485-4472.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
