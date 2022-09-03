Austin Cook Memorial Run will benefit homeless fund

The inaugural Austin Cook Memorial Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.’s location at 22541 Rt. 187 in Wysox.

 Photo provided by BOO, Inc.

WYSOX — A new motorcycle ride and car show will make its way through Bradford County to help a nonprofit’s homeless fund.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.