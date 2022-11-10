During a fourteen-hour flight in 2008, author and Hudson Valley, NY resident Roselee Blooston struggled with the unknowns she faced.
“I couldn’t look ahead to what we might find, or back on what we might have already lost: our security, our family life together, my identity – was I still a wife?”
What Roselee and her son, Oliver, were facing was the news that her husband, Jerry Mosier, lay in an ICU unit in Dubai, having suffered a brain aneurysm. Before they could speak to him, Jerry Mosier died. The date: Sunday, January 27, 2008. As she reached for Jerry in the hospital bed and kissed him for the last time, Roselee remembered, “Jerry Michael Mosier, the man I adored, the man whose sudden and complete presence in my life gave me all I valued, was gone, as swiftly and as fully as he’d come.”
Fast forward to this past Sunday at Towanda’s Keystone Theater. An audience of approximately 40 people listened to the author recount her story in a book titled, Dying in Dubai, a memoir of marriage, mourning, and the Middle East. Roselee also discussed her novel, Trial by Family, a story of need, greed, love, and money – part family saga, part legal drama. As well as her most recent publication, The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories, a collection of humorous, incisive, and poignant tales about everyday tensions and extraordinary ones. The presentation also included comments about her writing process and concluded with questions from the audience.
A nearly perfect day of sunshine and warm November temperatures greeted attendees. Organizers were relieved that two earlier postponements (due to Covid) were finally history. Thanks were extended for the generous support of the Bradford County Library, the Wyalusing Public Library, and the Keystone Theater.
Roselee began her presentation by describing Jerry Mosier’s Bradford County connection. Born in Towanda in 1955 to Janet and the late Jim Mosier, Jerry Michael Mosier was called Mike as a child. His grandparents, the late Walter and Garnet Bates, were Stevensville residents. When Mike entered college, he became Jerry and eventually Roselee’s husband. Her description of their meeting and marriage befits their artistic natures.
Roselee was born and raised in Washington, DC, then moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. One night in May, 1981, following her performance in a solo comedy club show, she stood alone at a bus stop on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It was shortly before midnight and raining. Soon a young man in a yellow slicker joined her. “Been waiting long?” he asked.
Her answer: “Not long.”
She remembered that was all it took for them to be smitten. There followed a two-year adventure of getting to know each other, a decision to marry, and a quirky choice of venue. Roselee describes September 9, 1983 as what must have been a slow news day because their ceremony, at the same bus stop where they met, triggered enormous media attention in the New York City area.
The next two decades saw the birth of their son, Oliver, a move to the quiet New Jersey suburb of Montclair, and developing careers. Roselee ran a non-profit writers’ organization that she had founded. Jerry had what she described as a roller-coaster career in advertising. When he was offered a high-level media consultancy at an international broadcasting network, they felt he had to take it. The problem was it was 6,800 miles away – in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
Their frequent separations proved difficult though manageable. But Jerry’s sudden aneurysm catapulted Roselee into a “surreal foreign land of police stations, gender-segregated waiting rooms, arbitrary Sharia laws, and an opaque bureaucracy that prevented her from immediately bringing his body home.”
As she sifted through the events of January, 2008, Roselee realized she needed to write about the experience. Each of the fifteen days in Dubai would be a chapter in Dying in Dubai. The other half of the book would deal with surviving widowhood. She concluded, “Facing loss opened me up, and I like who I’ve become.”
Following a discussion of Trial by Family and The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories, Roselee opened up the room at the Keystone Theater to questions. Audience members were curious about the writing process as well as Roselee’s early acting career. As they filed out of the Keystone Theater with books they had purchased, attendees expressed their enjoyment at hearing a gifted author tell her highly personal account of an ordinary family navigating through a truly extraordinary life crisis.
