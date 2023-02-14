It is with great pleasure that I, Averill Campbell, announce my candidacy for the position of Wysox Magisterial District Judge in District Court 42-3-04. Our district has been fortunate enough to have been served by the highly respected Judge Wheaton for twenty-three years, and with his announcement of retirement, I am eager to take on the responsibility and commitment of serving the community as your Magisterial District Judge. I humbly request your support as I embark on this new journey.

My roots in Bradford County run deep. I proudly raised two daughters, Jade (Bolster) D’Alfonso, hairdresser extraordinaire and Country singer and Antoinette “Toni” Bolster, nurse and incredible individual. I am a graduate of Athens High School and hold a degree from Mansfield University in Computer Science.