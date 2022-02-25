Avian flu detected in multiple states, biosecurity alert issued

Avian influenza has been found in multiple states, leading one commonwealth organization to issue a biosecurity alert to the public for flocks.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a poultry disease, which causes serious illness and death to infected birds. Migrating waterfowl contaminated with the HPAI virus arrived in the U.S. and have spread the virus from state to state, according to Penn State Extension.
“The natural reservoir for HPAI are migratory waterfowl,” stated the Penn State Poultry Extension Team. “Unlike poultry, when waterfowl are infected with HPAI they do not always develop symptoms.”
The virus has not been found in commercial poultry yet, but the current presence still poses a risk, the organization stated. The Extension Team urges poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures.
Recommendations include keeping poultry away from wild birds and for people to wear dedicated clothing and footwear due to virus’ presence in fecal matter of contained birds.
Multiple cases of avian influenza have appeared in states that include New York, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
HPAI was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Suffolk County on Long Island, the Associated Press reported on Feb. 19. Samples were tested at Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The site has been quarantined and birds will be depopulated to prevent spreading.
The USDA also confirmed HPAI in a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Va. and a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Ky. on Feb. 14, according to Virginia Tech.
“The disease could be economically devastating to industry and could also cause backyard owners to lose their entire flock,” said Michael Persia, an associate professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist “To help protect flocks, it’s important to take practical biosecurity measures to reduce and eliminate potential sources of infection.”
The organization’s recommendations include avoid feeding or providing water outside to discourage wild birds interactions.
Common symptoms of avian influenza in birds include being quieter than normal, less feed or water intake, diarrhea with a green hue, sneezing or coughing and discolored or swollen head and hocks.
According to the CDC, these avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases have been detected.
Anyone who suspects sickness in flocks or sees an abnormal number of birds dying should call the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at (717) 772-2852.
