The excitement is great and energy levels high say organizers as they set the stage for another “Awaken” event to be held at Fairview Farm and Guest Ranch in Granville Summit.
This all-day youth conference will be held on Aug. 3, beginning at 9 a.m.
Teens will have the opportunity to hear sounds of worship band “Here Below” from Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania and rock band “Behold the Beloved” out of Lancaster County.
Featured speakers for the day include Pastors Cody and Mindy Spencer from Horseheads, New York and several local speakers, including Awaken organizers, Josh and Ashley Shedden. Based on Matthew 5:14, the theme for this year’s conference is “City on a Hill.”
The Sheddens explain, “through teaching and music, teens will learn the importance of building a life grounded in the word of God, thus developing standout leadership and character and positively influencing today’s culture.”
The evening portion of the event will open its doors at 6 p.m. for the public to attend.
All are invited to join the youth for a night of worship led by Jon Reddick from Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to music and speakers, the day will include outdoor activities, with snacks, lunch and dinner being provided. Tickets for Awaken are $10 and can be purchased ahead at www.awakencon.org or on Aug. 3 at the farm.
Awaken Youth Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring hope and life to a lost generation through an authentic encounter with Jesus Christ. Ashley Shedden says, “We are anticipating a great day as our teens learn how to build lives that stand out, and become the City on a Hill for our region!”
