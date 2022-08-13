SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A prominent ministry will be holding its upcoming meetings at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church in September.
Awana’s first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:50pm with a sign-in and registration for its club members. An evening of music, Bible lessons and games will follow the meeting for its attendees. Meeting times are 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening. The church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike.
The nonprofit ministry offers “Bible-based evangelism and discipleship solutions for ages two to 18,” according to its website.
Awana is an acronym for “Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed,” which is referenced in 2 Timothy 2:15, according to MPWC’s website.
People are encouraged to invite their neighbors and sign up children as Awana starts its new year.
The meetings will be open to all children ages 4 thru sixth grade, while the program is free of charge.
Early registration is appreciated and can be completed online at www.mpwesleyan.org. People can search for the AWANA tab. For more information, people can also call the church office anytime at (570) 596-4003.
