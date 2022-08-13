SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A prominent ministry will be holding its upcoming meetings at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church in September.

Awana’s first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:50pm with a sign-in and registration for its club members. An evening of music, Bible lessons and games will follow the meeting for its attendees. Meeting times are 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening. The church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike.