Award-winning author Roselee Blooston will give a free talk about her books sponsored by the Bradford County Library, the Wyalusing Public Library, and the Keystone Theater on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda.
Blooston is the author of the memoir Dying in Dubai, a 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year, the novel Trial by Family, a Gold Medal Winner in the 2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards, and The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories (2022), all published by Apprentice House Press. Her plays have been produced nationally and internationally. Other publications include AARP The Magazine, literary journals, and anthologies. She founded the non-profit Tunnel Vision Writers Project, taught in university programs, and lives in New York’s Hudson Valley.
The presentation will focus on her first book, Dying in Dubai a memoir of marriage, mourning and the Middle East, about the death of her husband, Jerry Mosier, who was born in Towanda and was the grandson of Walter and Garnet Bates of Stevensville, and its aftermath. It is a story of love, loss, reckoning and renewal set against the backdrop of a surreal foreign land.
Blooston’s novel, Trial by Family, a story of need, greed, love, and money. The book is part family saga, part legal drama with an inheritance battle that goes all the way to a jury trial.
Blooston’s most recent publication, The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories, a collection of humorous, incisive, and poignant tales about everyday tensions and extraordinary ones. Ms. Blooston will also speak about her writing process and open the discussion to questions from the audience.
Her books will be available after the event for sale and signing by the author. Cash, check and Zelle are accepted.
Praise for Roselee Blooston’s works includes:
On Dying in Dubai: “A Must Read:…my advice is to get your eyes on it immediately. This vivid, vital, and deeply touching memoir hits you like a shot in the heart…It’s a startling, tension-filled tale…an emotional powerhouse.” — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone (FB post)
“Roselee Blooston’s beautifully written, brutally honest memoir of endurance and ultimate acceptance of the cataclysmic sudden death of her life’s partner rings truer than any of the many I have read and more movingly than any I could have written.” – Jane Brody, best-selling New York Times columnist and author.
On Trial by Family: “A family and stepfamily struggle worthy of Shakespeare, a tense courtroom drama, unforgettable characters…Trial by Family kept me up all night! Roselee Blooston is a novelist to follow for years to come.” – Alice Elliott Dark, author of In the Gloaming and Fellowship Point
On The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories: “Engrossing…An engaging collection of tales”– Kirkus Reviews
For further information on the event, contact: M.B.Voda at (570) 746-1522
