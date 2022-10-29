Award-winning author Roselee Blooston will give a free talk about her books sponsored by the Bradford County Library, the Wyalusing Public Library, and the Keystone Theater on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda.

Blooston is the author of the memoir Dying in Dubai, a 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year, the novel Trial by Family, a Gold Medal Winner in the 2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards, and The Chocolate Jar and Other Stories (2022), all published by Apprentice House Press. Her plays have been produced nationally and internationally. Other publications include AARP The Magazine, literary journals, and anthologies. She founded the non-profit Tunnel Vision Writers Project, taught in university programs, and lives in New York’s Hudson Valley.