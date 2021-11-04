B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging recently announced the start of a new volunteer program called the Senior Companion Program that will expand and enhance the services already provided in the community.
Through a Federal grant from AmeriCorps Seniors, the new Senior Companion Program is looking for Senior Companion volunteers age 55 and older in the region who enjoy working with other seniors and are income eligible to serve as companions for those most vulnerable seniors in the region age 60 and older willing to serve 5 to 40 hours a week.
These Senior Companion volunteers will provide companionship and assistance to seniors with various health or other issues and could simply benefit from a weekly visit. These seniors age 60 and older may have difficulty with daily living tasks, have early stage dementia, or simply live alone and are isolated in our rural community. A Senior Companion helps seniors retain their dignity and independence by providing regular, helpful visits improving their ability to live at home as long as possible.
The benefits of having a Senior Companion includes: increased socialization, decreased loneliness, increased functioning at home, light caregiver relief, or simply just having a Friend to count on! The purpose of a Senior Companion is not to replace paid home health aide or hospice services, housekeepers, nor the caregivers. The Senior Companion will be there to enhance the support and care of the senior through one-on-one companionship, sharing a hobby, reading, writing letters or cards, accompanying to an appointment or simply just visiting.
Through serving, Senior Companions develop a boost in self-esteem and purpose gaining appreciation, friendship, companionship, as well as enjoying shared activities while engaging with the seniors they serve. In addition, they can earn a small, tax-free stipend, clearances, travel, and training, in addition to earning paid-time-off (PTO) and participation in recognition luncheons.
The Senior Companion staff at the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging are currently taking applications for Senior Companions willing to serve seniors in need of a companion. In addition, the staff is taking referrals for seniors interested in having a senior companion. More information can be found on their website at bsstaaa.org. Applications for Senior Companions and a referral form for senior clients can also be found on the website. Interested volunteers and participants are encouraged to call B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-982-4346 to speak with Senior Companion staff for more details.
