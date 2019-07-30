ROME — Shyann M. Hills, 23, of Rome, was sentenced to two to nine years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two counts of endangering the welfare of children, Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett reported on Monday. Both charges are felonies in the third degree.
Hills and Jakayo Frye, 23, of Towanda, babysat the child victims — a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — and two other children while the victims’ mother was away on a six-day trip to North Carolina in July of last year. When the mother arrived to pick up the children, she noticed bruising all over the children’s bodies, the girl had a difficult time speaking and that her ears were extremely swollen and red, according to Pennsylvania State Police following the investigation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a registered nurse of the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital told police that the 9-year-old girl “had the highest (Creatine Phosphokinase) levels she has ever seen.” It was related that Creatine Phosphokinase, or CPK, is the amount of injury or stress to muscle tissue.
The girl had a possible ankle fracture, was dehydrated and had elevated liver enzymes during her time at the hospital, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that they observed bruising all over the girl’s body, which was most severe on her head, back and buttocks.
Police added that they observed bruising all over the 7-year-old boy who too was abused at the hands of Frye and Hills.
The children were subjected to cruel acts such as being hit with a metal pipe, being confined to a dog cage, being forced to drink urine and other physical and mental abuses at the residence on Crimson Maple Drive in Rome Borough for the duration of their stay.
Barrett said on Monday that Hills’ sentence will be consecutive to a three- to 18-month sentence imposed in April for drug and tampering offenses committed in 2017 bringing the total sentence to a minimum of 27 months and a maximum of 126 months.
Barrett also noted that the father of the children testified at the sentencing that the children have done very well in his care and that they have a perfect attendance and good performance at school.
The father was not involved in the decision to use Jakayo Frye and Hills as caretakers for the children, according to Barrett.
In March, Frye was sentenced to two to nine years in prison.
