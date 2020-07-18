TOWANDA — Bradford County’s new 911 center is among many architectural projects nationwide suffering delays due to mandated lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it is still slated to open its doors this year.
Director of Bradford County Emergency Management Services and Public Safety Bob Barnes stated that construction teams are “progressing on” with building the structure that will hold the county’s new 911 center after work came to a halt this spring.
In March, all teams working on the 911 center were included in part of the COVID-19 lockdowns, though Barnes said the construction team was among the first businesses to be permitted to return to work.
Barnes explained that while the center will certainly not meet its scheduled Aug. 13 grand opening, it is expected to be completed “still in the very foreseeable future,” probably in the middle or end of October.
The bones and walls of the new 911 center are already in place, giving a depiction of what the finished structure, which will hold not only Bradford County’s Emergency Management team but also its Planning and Mapping Services and Geographic Information Systems departments, will look like.
Barnes stated that the new 911 center will offer local emergency personnel “so much more flexibility” as the structure is designed “with the most modern technology in mind.”
While the current 911 center has “outlived itself,” the modernization of the new facility will include an enhanced communications system that ties to fiber optic lines and will allow for “real time mapping” of emergency situations with a cooperative effort from all three departments, according to Barnes.
Barnes explained that the new center, which will be at the cutting edge of emergency management in the region, was funded through local Impact Fees and has been created with unique teamwork of Towanda Township, the county and “three or four elected bodies,” including the Bradford County Commissioners.
“The benefit is going to be long lasting and should be important to everybody,” he said.
Barnes also noted that “the entire county system pretty much is anxious to get this done” as the building will include public space that will allow for meetings to be hosted there and enable all emergency departments including fire response, EMS and law enforcement to provide more training options, which they hope will bring in more volunteers.
