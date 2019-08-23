TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District hallways were alive with student activity once again as the district welcomed its youngsters back to the classroom.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey said it was a smooth opening day, and he is excited for the school year ahead as they work to continue building on improvements with PSSA and Keystone testing from last year.
One change being implemented in the high school to help with student achievement is a modified block schedule, which Peachey said will offer students fewer, but longer classes each day.
“We’re excited for the possibilities that offers for our students,” he said.
As the cars and buses began populating the parking lots Thursday morning, Peachey said it was good seeing the parents and kids at the schools once again.
“The kids just bring an added element of excitement when they come back. I saw a lot of smiles,” he said, adding a note of appreciation to the parents who help make the morning drop-offs go smoothly.
“They have the system down very good,” Peachey continued. “We couldn’t do it without the cooperation of our parents.”
