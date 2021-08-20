TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Riverfest began on Thursday with an opening ceremony, music and multiple amusement rides as the community welcomed a 33rd year of the festival along the John B. Merrill Parkway.
The festivities began with the honor guard making their way to the Middle Stage followed by the singing of the national anthem.
Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller welcomed attendees to the event while thanking the veterans for their service and the Riverfest’s organizers and sponsors for making the event happen this year.
Last year’s festival was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so important to be back,” said Miller. “For some people this is the highlight of their summer and for kids this is their last hurrah before school, so it’s wonderful to see people enjoying life again.”
The Towanda K-Dettes followed with multiple routines from the Middle Stage as many cheered them on. Elsewhere along the parkway, locals appeared excited to experience classic fair-style food and amusement rides in the borough.
Marissa Stevens was there with her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter who all live right up the street from the event.
“They are very eager to go on all of the rides and I’m happy to have them around kids their own age,” said Stevens.
She was looking forward to seeing the multiple vendors and buy local products instead of relying on online shopping.
“I love carnivals and we want to support the local community,” said Towanda native Mike Natishak, who was with his 5-year-old daughter.
“We were here right at the opening and saw the opening ceremonies and now my daughter wants to go on all of the rides,” he added.
Attending the county’s fairs is a family tradition for Natishak, who said they tried to hit all of the local events during the summer time.
“We even have a picture of my daughter in the stroller with a big fried dough when she was a baby,” he noted.
Michael Sciascia was selling a variety of snacks and treats like ice cream, waffles and hot dogs for festival attendees. He said it wasn’t fun missing last year’s festival and that it was great being back.
Terri Fulton-Smith with Hazard’s Distillery said it was her first time as a vendor at Riverfest, and she was amazed at the large number of sales she had for a Thursday.
The event also featured Bingo sponsored by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce, open karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ in the lower tent and Justin Raynor performing music on the Truck Stage.
Riverfest will continue its festivities today with Ed Schmidt Jr. performing on the middle stage from 6 to 7 p.m., a performance from 5 Man Trio from 7 to 10 p.m. and more amusement rides.
The festival will conclude on Saturday with the Fire Over Water fireworks presentation, which will launch starting at 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.