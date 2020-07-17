TOWANDA BOROUGH — Around a dozen local supporters of local law enforcement demonstrated in front of the Bradford County Courthouse in a “Back the Badge” rally on Sunday afternoon.
The group of demonstrators held signs and picketed in support of local and state police as protests of police brutality continue across the country.
Chris Grainda of Sheshequin attended the rally with two other members of the Bradford County branch of the Pennsylvania Citizens Militia. Grainda said that he saw the event on his Facebook feed and decided to participate the night before.
“We wanted to voice our opinion and protect (the demonstrators),” Grainda told the Review. Grainda and his two citizen militia members came to the event legally carrying sidearms, as the militia practices wherever it is legal to do so unless asked not to by organizers, in an effort to protect the demonstrators’ first amendment rights.
Towanda Borough Police stopped by the rally and thanked the demonstrators for their support. State Police also honked their horns as they drove by the courthouse those in attendance said. Numerous other passersby voiced support or opposition to the sentiment of the rally, all without conflict.
Grainda said that any discussions were made in good faith and that he didn’t think the rally was done in opposition to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
“They were there to say they support the people that take care of us,” he elaborated. “They were there to support the people who do it right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.