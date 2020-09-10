NORTH TOWANDA – Back to school may mean back to safety for many children across the county and the country who have experienced child abuse during mandated COVID-19-related school closures.
With that, a local agency is asking that all Bradford County citizens “play their part” in spotting potential abuse as many children re-enter public places.
Officials at The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center in North Towanda have urged community members to be especially aware of potential child abuse and vigilant in reporting any suspicion of child abuse after reported cases have fallen 45% since this time last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video created by CHCAC staff and board members, Executive Director Katy VanDewark stated that returning to school is an exciting time for students, and this year is even more important as students have been out of classrooms since March due to COVID-19.
“The pandemic has provided moments of stress, frustration and anguish for most of us, we can not help but wonder what life has looked like for children already living in trauma,” she said.
William Clark, CHCAC board president and Northeast Bradford School District superintendent said mandated reporters, which include teachers, nurses and other school personnel, are in many cases the adults that report suspected child abuse.
With children out of school, out of the public eye and away from many mandated reporters through most of the spring, CHCAC Family Advocate Jill Deitrick stressed the importance of community reporting this fall.
Deitrick stated that “school is a safe and comfortable place” where many students feel safe reporting abuse to trusted teachers and coaches and while districts are closed a decline in reported abuse cases in the county does not reflect less abuse, simply less reporting.
“The decrease doesn’t mean that abuse is no longer happening, it just means it’s not getting reported. With numbers down, and stay at home orders lasting months long, we have had to get creative in the way our services are being offered,” she commented.
Clark, along with CHCAC board member Evan Barnes, explained that CHCAC has seen “some alarming trends” during the course of the pandemic including an increase in the severity of physical and sexual abuse and in juvenile offenders.
Barnes stated that the lack of child care in rural areas like Bradford County may contribute to the trends of increased abuse during COVID-19 and cautioned the community that abuse and sex trafficking “can start to feel like a normal part of life for many children” who are exposed to it for long periods of time, making it even more imperative that adults are aware of signs of abuse.
“I have to stop and remind myself that normal for children is created by their environment,” Barnes said.
“These are difficult times for all to navigate. This is why as children re-emerge we as a community member need to be much more vigilant and step into the mandated reporter role,” Clark added.
Deitrick warned that a spike in reported cases of child abuse is expected as students return to school and also encouraged all community members to be especially aware of signs of chid abuse.
“Trust your instinct, you don’t have to have all the details,” she stated. “We are asking as a community you do your part. Help us create the future by protecting children today.”
“Our job is to help them (victims of child abuse) find hope and healing, one of the things I’ve learned is that child abuse is not a popular subject but an imperative one,” Vandewark remarked. “Against all odds we together can provide hope and hope provides a path to healing.”
Anyone who suspects a child is being abused is asked to make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.
