Class was in session once again for Towanda, Athens, Canton and Northeast Bradford — and, according to administrators, it was good to have activity in the classrooms once again.
“We were really pleased with the day. It was great to see the kids back and it actually feels like school again,” said Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey. “That’s a testament to the teachers and the parents cooperating, and especially the students. The students were great and very understanding of what needs to be done. I think they’re just glad to be back as well.”
“I am looking most forward to finally seeing our students back in our building and providing them with a structure that I know many of them may not have had since we last saw them in March. A school building just isn’t the same without the students it serves,” stated Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs.
The first day looked different than in years past with students clad in face masks and some opting for their district’s remote learning or self-paced virtual options. There were also measures implemented to help keep students spread out, such as using the old high school auditorium in Towanda for some larger classes.
An increased use of technology with distanced and virtual learning meant a busier day for information technology staff as they helped work out some first-day kinks and supported those navigating the technology for the first time from home.
“We knew there would be some things we needed to trouble shoot and just hoped we could get through those today and appreciate the patience of the students and parents on the other end,” said Peachey.
There were also a few of the usual minor first-day transportation hiccups, as Athens Superintendent Craig Stage reported, “but nothing that we couldn’t easily remedy.”
For Stage, preparing for the many unknowns that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic had district officials and staff a little apprehensive, and made this start of the school year different than in years past, but he was pleased with how both the staff and students have responded.
“It’s just such a wonderful feeling seeing the halls and the classrooms with our staff and our students in them again after such a long layoff,” said Stage.
“I could not be more proud of everyone who has worked their tails off to get this year underway,” Northeast Bradford Superintendent William Clark commented.
Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools in mid-March out of concern for the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving districts to scramble in order to reroute their lessons into a remote learning format so they could finish out the school year. Given the time that has passed since, districts have been able to better plan their distance learning options for families wishing to utilize them.
At Athens, Stage said it is still a work in progress, but despite some dropped Zoom calls, “it wasn’t that bad.”
“It’s definitely something we’re not accustomed to and it’s going to take a little while to get familiar with it,” Stage said. “ … I just ask our parents to give some patience to our teachers as they navigate a whole new way of teaching right now. I commend them for diving in and tackling this new task. It’s going to take a little time for us to perfect it, but we’ll get there.”
In the classroom, Peachey said, “We feel that this is when we’re at our best, when we’re here and the students are here,” said Peachey. “It feels like school again, and that’s the feeling we wanted for our students and our staff. It makes me appreciate seeing those smiling faces come back through the doors again.”
The superintendents also pointed out that this school year more than ever, the student’s return to the classroom was a celebration of both local communities as well as the school districts themselves.
“Our greatest strength is the pride that our community has for our school district. In Canton, the school is the hub for many activities,” he said. “I am very proud to say that our students, their families, and our communities are very supportive of the school and its board of directors.”
“Because of the tremendous amount of pride and support our community has for the school, we believe that anything is achievable for our students,” Briggs continued. “As a community, I believe we all believe in the mission of our district where we are Focused on Learning: every child, every day, “The Warrior Way!”
“Our strength is the teachers and support staff, they do the heavy lifting for our students,” said Clark. “Also, our community is so supportive and responsive to the needs of our school.”
Sayre, Troy, and Wyalusing welcomed students back last week.
