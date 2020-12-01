Pete Rought Sr. took down this 8-point buck, with a 12” spread over the weekend in Standing Stone Twp. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the antlered deer season opened on Saturday, included a day of Sunday buck hunting on Sunday, and now will run through Friday, Dec. 4. Antlerless deer hunting begins on Saturday, Dec. 5 and continues through Saturday Dec. 12, concurrent with the antlered deer season.
Latest News
- Forecasters confirm small tornado hit Pennsylvania town
- Bagging buck in Bradford County
- Suspect snatches $24K from Pennsylvania casino
- Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
- Nasdaq seeks mandatory board diversity for listed companies
- KLLM Transport Services Rolling Out One of the Largest Driver Pay Increases in Company History
- Police: Towanda Man involved in two assaults in one night
- Poirier headlines All-Region soccer team
Most Popular
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.