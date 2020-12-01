20201128_170630.jpg

Pete Rought Sr.  took down this 8-point buck, with a 12” spread over the weekend in  Standing Stone Twp.  According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the antlered deer season opened on Saturday, included a day of Sunday buck hunting on Sunday, and now will run through Friday, Dec. 4. Antlerless deer hunting begins on Saturday, Dec. 5 and continues through Saturday Dec. 12, concurrent with the antlered deer season.