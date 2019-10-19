TOWANDA — Support continues to flow out from the Bradford County community for 6-year-old Ariah Cook of Ulster as she battles a diagnosis of stage three brain cancer, be it through hair cuts or holiday decorations.
On Friday, Cook joined a crew at The Stylin’ Station in Towanda to become a bit of a stylist herself.
Kim Skaggs, of Towanda, took the beautician’s chair and allowed Cook to shave her long locks. It was Skaggs’ way of showing support for Cook before the girl had her head shaved as well.
“I’ve been growing it for seven years. It’s a little longer than my rear end,” Skaggs stated. “But Miss Ariah’s hair is starting to come out from her chemotherapy. I didn’t want her to feel alone, so I decided to get rid of my hair too so we could look pretty together.”
Holding back tears, Skaggs allowed Cook to cut her long ponytail with scissors (which Skaggs plans to preserve and give to Cook to keep) before professionals helped Cook shave the rest with clippers.
“Whatever makes her happy makes me happy,” Skaggs said.
Though she was hesitant before the cut, Cook smiled with Skaggs after stylists gave her a similar short look.
“We both look pretty all together,” she said.
Cook’s hometown of Ulster itself recently underwent a transformation to “look prettier” in support of her as well as locals have decorated their homes and yards in a “Light Up the Town for Ariah” event.
The event, which urged Ulster residents to put up lights and holiday decorations including Christmas, Halloween and Easter decor even caught the eye of Good Morning America who published a story about it on Wednesday.
