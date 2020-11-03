Ballot overview; Bradford County to hit the polls

As Bradford County citizens, along with the rest of the nation, head to the polls today to take part in the 2020 United States General Election they will be faced with electing both federal and state candidates to serve the country in politics for the next two to six years.
Along with President, six other legislative seats are included on Bradford County’s ballots with positions from the 12th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives to Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, Pennsylvania’s District 23 state Senate seat and more.
The Daily Review has composed basic biographical information for candidates of positions involved in today’s general election in effort to aid locals in familiarizing themselves with candidates before casting their vote.
U.S. House of Representatives — Pennsylvania 12th Congressional District
Fred Keller — Keller is a Republican currently holding the office of 12th Congressional District Representative. Keller is in his first term in Congress after a special election to fill the seat of former Representative Tom Marino. According to his website, Keller is a “firm believer in government that is open and accountable,” opposes the Affordable Care Act, supports the natural gas industry, and advocates for workforce development, infrastructure development and rural broadband expansion.
Lee Griffin — Griffin is a Democratic candidate from Susquehanna County that, according to his webpage, supports Medicare for All, the move to renewable energy resources to combat climate change, criminal justice reform including the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, democracy reform, racial justice and LGBTQ+ equality.
Pennsylvania
Attorney General
Josh Shapiro — Shapiro is a Democrat that has served as Pennsylvania Attorney General since 2017. Shapiro supports the Affordable Care Act, gun safety, environmental protections to combat climate change, civil rights for all including the LBGTQ community and individuals of all races, reproductive rights and criminal justice reform, according to his website.
Heather Heidelbaugh — Heidelbaugh is a Republican candidate who lists the opioid crisis, stopping interest groups from “using the courts to do an end-run around the elected legislature,” keeping consumers safe from being “ripped off by scammers who ignore the Do Not Call List,” and ending government corruption as key focuses on her website.
Daniel Wassmer — Wassmer is a Libertarian candidate that has described himself as a “zealous advocate for the second amendment” that supposts “willing/trained teachers” to conceal carry as a practical means of stopping threats to our children,” according to ballotpedia.org. Wassmer also opposes the “war on drugs.”
Richard Weiss — A Green Party candidate, Weiss “supports criminal justice reforms including ending cash bail, decriminalizing drug use and sex work, and establishing citizens’ police review boards with strong police professionalism standards,” according to his webpage.
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Nina Ahmad — Ahmad is a democratic candidate for PA Auditor General who served on the National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Barack Obama. Ahmed is “a strong advocate for women and communities of color,” has fought for pay equity and to end workplace harassment, according to her website.
Timothy DeFoor — A Republican candidate, DeFoor supports “lower taxes, better jobs, stronger schools and improving the cost of living for families and seniors,” according to his website.
Olivia Faison — Faison is a Green Party candidate that supports the Green New Deal and plans to take “immediate action on climate change and industrial pollution,” according to her website.
Jennifer Moore — Moore is a Libertarian Party candidate for Auditor General who lists transparency, COVID-19 and combating “government waste and inefficiency as her top three priorities in office, according to onyourballot.vote411.org.
PA State Treasurer
Joe Torsella — Torsella is Pennsylvania’s current Treasurer. A democrat, Torsella’s website states that he will “work to establish automatic college or vocational training savings accounts for every child born in Pennsylvania” and supports transparency and integrity, investment in Open Data and Pennsylvania Individual Retirement Accounts.
Stacey Garrity — Garrity is a Republican candidate that, according to her website advocates for financial transparency, returning unclaimed property to tax-payers, eliminating “waste and hidden fees,” and “making education affordable.”
Timothy Runkle — Runkle is a Green Party candidate that lists support of the Green New Deal, “updat(ing) our tax code to allow for an equitable graduated tax rate structure and address loopholes in corporate taxes” and criminal justice reform as the three key messages of his campaign, according to Ballotpedia.org.
Joe Soloski — Soloski, a Libertarian candidate, supports expanding the hemp industry, “reducing the Corporate Net Income tax will only help to make Pennsylvania more competitive in attracting new business here, while also keeping existing ones,” and “the principles of limited government,” according to ballotready.org.
Pennsylvania State Senate District 23
Gene Yaw — Yaw is a Republican and the current Senator of Pennsylvania’s 23rd District. Yaw has listed lack of access to broadband internet, re-opening Pennsylvania from COVID-19 shurtdowns with the use of CDC Guidelines, and strengthening Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector as his top three legislative priorities.
Jackie Baker — Baker, a democratic candidate, has included economic recovery, providing access to affordable healthcare and “invest(ing) in public education and childcare, upgrade public school buildings, provide teachers with the resources, tools, and the most up-to-date technology to prepare our students for the jobs of the future” as campaign focuses.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 68
Clint Owlett — Owlett is a Republican and current Representative of the 68th district. Owlett supports broadening rural broadband internet access, strengthening agriculture, and protecting religious freedom.
Noyes Lawton — A Libertarian candidate, Lawton listed fighting for individual liberty, reducing the role of government in individual’s lives and “improv9ing) the economy by leaving money with the people,” as key messages of his campaign, according to Ballotpedia.org.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 110
Tina Pickett — Pickett is a Republican and the current Representative of District 110. Pickett advocates for strengthening infrastructure, broadening rural broadband access and strengthening agriculture.
Larry Frey — Frey, a Libertarian candidate, has listed ballot access reform, abolishing the requirement to have a License to carry firearms in Pennsylvania and the privatization of wine and spirits sales in Pennsylvania as key messages of his campaign, according to Ballotpedia.
