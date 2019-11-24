NEW ALBANY – With banjo music and banter, flannel and fun New Albany offered a step back in time Saturday night during its 6th annual fundraising production.
This year’s presentation, “A Fractured Hee Haw” offered a Bradford County spin on the early ‘70’s variety show, bringing in humor that highlighted local people and places all to raise money for the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department.
In between scenes hosted in New Albany’s own “Kornfield Kounty” and songs by area Hee Haw Honeys, the fire department held a 50/50 raffle and chinese auction that boasted prizes as diverse as afghans, an oil lamp, an air fryer, an auto safety kit and baskets from local businesses.
One of the featured acts of the evening was held during A Fractured Hee Haw’s intermission, a live auction that offered a number of items, among the most popular 71 pies that sold for nearly, and in at least one case over, $100 each.
Through population salutes, Lulu’s Truck Stop shenanigans, hullabaloo in Archie’s Barber Shop and “NAVFD” News with Dan fire department volunteers joined with community members for not only a night of laughs but also to gather finances that help allow the department to keep locals safe throughout the year.
