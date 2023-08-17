Barclay Mountain diaspora converges on LeRoy

LEROY — “We actually get more out-of-towners than locals at the event,” mused Matt Carl, head of the LeRoy Heritage Museum.
That certainly seemed the case Saturday, as folks from near and far attended the annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day.
The Heritage Day took place at the old LeRoy schoolhouse and baseball field on Mill Street in LeRoy. The field hosted vendors discussing old mining and logging techniques that were essential for the old boom towns that once populated the mountain like Barclay, Laquin, and Masten. These towns had long since disappeared when their resources dried up, leaving the LeRoy Heritage Museum the inheritor of their legacies.
Several exhibits were on display, including dozens of pictures taken from back in the heyday of the old towns, roughly the 1900-1920’s. Though the communities that exemplify the Heritage Day have largely passed into the history books, there is still a strong feeling of nostalgia for the old mountains and the area around them.
“My father and grandfather mined coal and ice in Barclay and around Mud Pond,” Harry Rockwell said of his connection to the area.
Though he now lives in Watkins Glen, Rockwell still has family ties to the area and fond memories of growing up near LeRoy.
“I remember driving up along the Schrader Creek and swimming when we were kids,” he recalled.
Some attendees still have a connection to the old areas in the southern mountains of Bradford County, like Jim Summers.
“My dad built his cabin in 1955 up in Laquin and I still hunt out of there now,” he explained, “I love learning about the old areas and the old artifacts, so I made sure to come here today.”
Summers lives in Ephrata, Pa. now, but felt the draw of the day.
Summers gets up to his cabin half a dozen times a year, but this was the first time he’d come down the mountain to check out LeRoy. He and other visitors were greeted by a food truck, the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, and a leather tanning demonstration among other things. Descendants of those who lived and worked on the mountain could claim free buttons marking them as such. A map and travel guide of historic sites on the mountain was also available.
History Alive’s Richard Pawling entertained visitors with descriptions of lumber life in the old days. Author and historian David L. Richards discussed Masten, a lumber town in Lycoming County and subject of his new book.
The doors were open at the LeRoy Heritage Museum at the end of Mill Street as well, where attendees could see exhibits on life in old mountain towns, as well as history on LeRoy and Canton.
Matt Carl said he hadn’t made it up to the museum but that the volunteers reported a busy day, with many attendees making the short trek up Mill Street from the park to the museum, itself situated in an 1896 Victorian Hotel with its own rich history.
The warm weather and historical discussions drew this far-flung diaspora back to their roots to speak and learn on heritage in small-town USA.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
