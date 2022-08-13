Barclay Mountain Heritage Day entertains all ages

Ally Allen (right) held a musket during the fifth annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day at the LeRoy Community Center Saturday afternoon. Joe Ling (left) was happy to showcase the musket as a member of the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen.

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

LEROY — People of all ages were having fun at Barclay Mountain Heritage Day Saturday.

The LeRoy Heritage Museum hosted the fifth annual event that took place at both the LeRoy Community Center and the museum's new Route 414 building.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.