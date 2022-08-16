LEROY – The LeRoy community got to celebrate its historical past and have summer fun seeing and even handling some artifacts Saturday.
The Fifth Annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day was held at the LeRoy Community Center and hosted by the LeRoy Heritage Museum.
“It’s going very well with many people checking things out at both the center and the museum on a beautiful sunny day,” said Matt Carl, the museum’s president.
He stated that this year’s heritage day is special because its the first one featuring the new museum that has been years in the making. Carl also presented a historical program on the town of Laquin. He noted that the new museum displays the most Laquin artifacts out of anywhere else.
“We have a lot more things that are Barclay Mountain related on display this year compared to what we had room for in the previous building,” he said. “People are getting a chance to see more of Barclay Mountain’s history in a building that was built by lumbermen that were on the mountain as well.”
On the community grounds, attendees made their way to various vendors displays historical artifacts and detailing the mountain’s history.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Philadelphia-based band, Noggin Hill. They performed bluegrass and Americana songs that were in tune with the event’s themes.
Kyle Fowler gave a presentation on coal mining history under a program tent. He also had his own vendor tent where he displayed coal mining tools, lamps and other artifacts from the late 19th and early 20th century. Fowler also administers a Facebook page called Abandoned Pennsylvania Coal Mines.
Laurel Mueller was showing people how to make threads and ropes from dogbane. She is a member of Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen, which preserves the history of early America. Mueller stated that plant fibers were used to make everything from bows to fishing lines.
“It’s very fun to make and show people how it was all created,” Mueller said. “This is my passion and I’m happy to be a part of this.”
EMPO’s Joe Ling showcased muskets to attendees of all ages and discussed military battles such as the Battle of Quebec during the French and Indian War in 1759. Ling even had people hold some of the muskets to feel how heavy they were for colonial-era soldiers.
Other vendors present included the Bradford County Conservation District; Pennsylvania Game Commission; Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club; Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society; Pennsylvania Lumber Museum; Bradford County Historical Society; and Chief Oil & Gas.
