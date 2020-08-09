Barclay Mountain Heritage Day features look back at Lewis brothers

The LeRoy Heritage Museum is currently working to make the historic Lewis Hotel into a new, much larger home for learning about the history of southwestern Bradford County.
During the museum’s annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day held in a virtual format Saturday, curator Matt Carl highlighted the family who built the hotel in 1896 along with their lumber company and the many firsts they brought to the area, as determined through historical accounts.
Brothers George Lewis, Harris Lewis, and E. Loyd Lewis, along with brother-in-law Louis Stone, started a lumbering business in 1887 with $200 from Chauncey A. Kelley, a former lumberman and store owner in LeRoy. The first newspaper accounts of their work was found in 1892, with the hauling of lumber from Cranberry Marsh. According to Carl, they continued working east across the mountain over the next three years, with an 1895 newspaper account showing them in Carbon Run.
The saw mill they used was portable, Carl explained, adding, “It was built in such a way that it could be torn apart and moved to a different location if necessary.”
The mill also generated the lumber that was used in the construction of the Lewis House. Work began on the hotel in May 1896, and it was opened to the public in October of that year with a grand ball featuring the Marks and Whitman Orchestra of Canton.
“This was quite a building,” Carl explained. “First of all, it was built entirely of lumber off of Barclay Mountain. The woodwork inside was created at the planing mill that belonged to Rancy Morse that was located just down the street.”
The hotel included a ball room for entertainment and a general merchandise store.
“It was like the Walmart of LeRoy, as I call it, at that time,” said Carl. “You could get just about anything, from household goods to farm products, hay, of course lumber could be ordered through there. Just all sorts of things were available at the Lewis brothers store.”
The Lewis House was the first in the area to provide long distance telephone service and to have electricity, initially from a 32 volt electric light plant in the hotel’s basement, Carl noted. Through involvement with the Glen Brook Water Company, the hotel was able to have water piped into the hotel as well.
“There’s still a valve sticking out of the wall in the basement of the old hotel building where the water used to come down and come into the basement of the building,” Carl said.
The ballroom was later turned into a second department for the store as it needed more space, but turned back into the Lewis Opera House in 1911.
In 1906, the store had been turned over to Ray Manley, although an addition was built onto the hotel to house their business records.
The presentation also recounted the selling of their final stockpile of Lumber to the Barclay family that started the Laquin Lumber Company after losing out on a large bid shortly after the turn of the century, the company’s venture into West Virginia as part of a lumber boom, and even accounts of them starting up operations in Whitney Point, New York.
Harrison Lewis, who oversaw operations in the woods, died in 1915 at the age of 59. George Lewis died two years later at the age of 52. E. Lloyd Lewis passed away in 1944 at the age of 72.
According to information on the LeRoy Heritage Museum’s website, the Lewis House has served as a doctor’s office, funeral parlor, and a private residence over the years. The 5,600 square foot building and 3.7 acre property was donated to the museum in 2015. The space, which would essentially double the size of the museum, will also include a restored victorian ballroom for events, onsite living for a caretaker, a workshop for cleaning and restoration, and storage.
The current museum on Mill Street will feature an expanded research library, gift shop, and multipurpose room for programming.
More information can be found at leroyheritage.org.
