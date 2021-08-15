LEROY TOWNSHIP — The 4th Annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day showcased the region’s historical past with coal mining, railroads and Irish immigrants, while a local museum announced the upcoming opening of its new home.
The LeRoy Heritage Museum organized the event on its property in LeRoy Township on Saturday.
Lectures included one from Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley on Irish immigrants in the region titled “The Irish of Barclay Mountain” and Van Wagner spoke about “History of Elk in Pennsylvania.”
Farley spoke of how coal was discovered in Barclay Mountain in 1812, but coal mining really took off when the railroads were built around 1856 and Irish immigrants quickly settled in the region to work in the mines.
David Fowler of the Abandoned Mines of Pennsylvania featured a display of coal mining lanterns and historical photographs.
Ronald and Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst promoted a display on the history of the Junction Canal which existed between Elmira and Athens in the 19th century.
Mary also promoted her book “From Whenceforth He Came” about the history of her family that included countless family photographs that she collected throughout the years.
She is a former historian for the Town of Chemung and she considers history a lifelong passion that she wants to share with others.
LeRoy Heritage Museum President Matt Carl said the event is the largest one of the year that the museum puts on and he was happy to see so many people in-person again.
“Some of the proceeds from this event over the years have gone towards the renovation of our new building,” said Carl.
Carl discussed the renovation project on the 1896 Victorian house that is up the street from the museum that was once a hotel and will become their new museum location.
The building occupancy certificate has been issued and painting on the building has been completed, so Carl said the new museum will open next spring.
Five years ago, the museum acquired the property to make a bigger museum because the current location ran out of room for their materials.
The current building will serve as a place to house the museum’s research materials.
Other features of the event included music performed by The Noggin Hill Band and Van Wagner, while the Pennsylvania WoodMobile, a traveling exhibit on the state’s forest resources and forest products industry made an appearance.
Natural gas installer, Energy Transfer discussed their company’s operations in a lecture called “Navigating the Path through a Historical and Ecologically Sensitive Landscape.”
