LeRoy Heritage Museum will host the fourth annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. The event will be held at the community grounds next to the museum located at 257 Mill Street in LeRoy. Note that the event will be held rain or shine.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history and topics relevant to its history, which is part of the mission of LeRoy Heritage Museum. At the same time, proceeds raised from the event will benefit the work of local history preservation and education in which the museum is active.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will feature free programs and entertainment all day beginning at 10 a.m. with the opening of the Pennsylvania Woodmobile. The WoodMobile is a traveling exhibit that provides information on the state’s forest resource and the state’s forest products industry. Visitors to the exhibit will see how the forests of Pennsylvania have shaped the history of the state and nation, learn how today’s forest differs from 100 years ago, touch the various hardwood species produced in Pennsylvania, and use touchscreen technology to interact with various threats to the forests such as invasive insects and plants, diseases and white-tailed deer.
“Noggin Hill,” Philadelphia’s popular band specializing in old-time, bluegrass, and Americana will perform from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the field.
Energy Transfer, who is responsible for installing the natural gas pipeline from Sunfish Pond, through Carbon Run, and on to Barclay will discuss the work they do when running a pipeline through a challenging area. At 12:15 p.m. they will present a half-hour program in the main program tent titled, “Navigating the Path through a Historical and Ecologically Sensitive Landscape.”
At 1 p.m., Henry Farley, president of the Bradford County Historical Society will present a PowerPoint presentation on “The Irish of Barclay Mountain” under the main program tent. With many years of research on the Irish in Bradford County, and his connection to Irish ancestors, Farley will discuss the role of Irish immigrants in the history of the mountain.
Award-winning educator and musician, Van Wagner, present the program, “The History of Elk in Pennsylvania,” at 2:30 p.m. followed by a concert of heritage music presented by Wagner at 3:30 p.m. also under the main program tent.
All those interested in these programs/concerts are advised to bring their own camping chair for seating if they wish as seating is limited.
Throughout the day, exhibitors will be sharing and demonstrating from their own tents or tables throughout the grounds, both inside the community building and out. Some of these include the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen; Bradford County Conservation District (bark peeling and the tanning process); Pennsylvania Game Commission; Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club; Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society; Pennsylvania Lumber Museum; Bradford County Historical Society; Abandoned Pennsylvania Coal Mines Facebook page administrator, Kyle Fowler (coal mining tools and equipment); Chief Oil & Gas; Energy Transfer; Historian Mary Ellen Kunst and more.
In addition to exhibitors, various vendors will be onsite selling their work. The Flying Cow food truck will be on hand too.
LeRoy Heritage Museum will also be selling ice cream sundaes and cones, along with cold drinks, inside the community building. An outdoor dining tent and an indoor dining area will be furnished for those wishing to relax and enjoy lunch.
There is no credit processing available on the grounds so visitors should plan accordingly.
The current museum on Mill Street, as part of its collection, houses the largest number of Laquin artifacts available for public display anywhere. Stop by and see the museum for the final time in its current location before it moves to its new facility. The museum and its gift shop, will be open during the event. Admission to the museum is a donation to benefit the work of the museum. A donation box will also be available at the program tent for those wishing to support the work of the museum. The first 50 visitors to the gift shop who are descendants of Barclay Mountain families who once lived on, worked on, or had a cabin on the mountain will receive a free special edition 2021 BMHD commemorative button identifying them as a “Descendant.”
Parking for the event will be available on the lower field on the community grounds and the adjoining Whitehead field at the rear of the grounds. There is also limited parking available on Mill Street but the museum requests that visitors please respect our neighbors and do not park in or block driveways or mailboxes. Handicapped parking will be available at the event entrance.
The event offers free admission and free parking. This is made possible by 16 sponsors including Premier Sponsor: Chief Oil & Gas; Maple Sponsor, Energy Transfer; Walnut Sponsors, Schoonover Plumbing & Heating Inc. and H. Rockwell & Son; Hemlock Sponsors, Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club, First Citizens National Bank, Chemung Canal Trust Company, William & Beverly Smith in Memory of Charles Batterson, Ray & Jeannine Kozen in Memory of Watson L. Barclay, Tom & Ann Carl in Memory of Frank Holcomb, Betty VanNoy in Memory of Katie Ryder; and five Pine Sponsors that will be acknowledged on the banners on the day of the event.
Learn more at www.leroyheritage.org, and clicking on Visit Us and then on Barclay Mountain Heritage Day; or by calling (570) 364-5003.
Check out our special promotional video for the event and other details on our website. Don’t miss this exciting event!
