LEROY – The LeRoy Heritage Museum will host the fifth annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the community grounds located on Mill Street in LeRoy. Note that the event will be held rain or shine.

Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history and topics relevant to its history, which is part of the mission of LeRoy Heritage Museum. At the same time, proceeds raised from the event will benefit the work of local history preservation and education, in which the museum is very active.