LeRoy Heritage Museum will host the sixth annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the community grounds/ball field located on Mill Street in LeRoy. The event will be held rain or shine.

Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history and topics relevant to its history, which is part of the mission of LeRoy Heritage Museum. At the same time, proceeds raised from the event will benefit the work of local history preservation and education in which the museum is very active.