LeRoy Heritage Museum will host the sixth annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the community grounds/ball field located on Mill Street in LeRoy. The event will be held rain or shine.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history and topics relevant to its history, which is part of the mission of LeRoy Heritage Museum. At the same time, proceeds raised from the event will benefit the work of local history preservation and education in which the museum is very active.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will feature free programs and entertainment all day with exhibitors who will be sharing and demonstrating from their own tents or tables throughout the grounds, both inside the community building and out, all day.
Some of these include the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen, Bradford County Conservation District (tanning), Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, Bradford County Historical Society, Abandoned Pennsylvania Coal Mines Facebook page administrator Kyle Fowler (coal mining tools and equipment), and Chesapeake Energy.
In addition to exhibitors, vendors will be onsite selling their work including signs, wood crafts, antiques, soap, local history books, and more.
“Noggin Hill,” Philadelphia’s popular band specializing in old-time, bluegrass, and Americana, will perform from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the field.
From noon to 12:30 p.m., LeRoy Heritage Museum president Matt Carl will discuss current projects that the museum is working on related to Barclay Mountain, including the presentation of a new Barclay Mountain brochure completed through a partnership through the museum, Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and others.
At 1 p.m., Rich Pawling’s History Alive will present a program on lumbering heritage in Northeastern Pennsylvania, with history tailored to the Barclay Mountain area. Rich performs in character and always has an entertaining program.
At 2:15 p.m., David L. Richards will present a program based on his new book about Masten, and will also be selling and signing books during the event, inside the community building. While Masten is not on or near Barclay Mountain, it was connected to Laquin by the railroad and is part of the extended story of the area.
David is a Licensed Battlefield Guide at Gettysburg National Military Park. During the off-season he spends time reading, writing and researching at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
For the past several years he has also been doing book reviews in Blue & Gray magazine. David is Proprietor of Chamouni Grove Press, dedicated to preserving the history of central-Pennsylvania.
A Picture Rocks native, he has published the extensively researched book: “Masten: Lumber Giant, Charles W. Sones and the Story of a Pennsylvania Lumber Ghost Town, 1906-1930.”
All those interested in these programs are welcome to bring their own camping chair for seating if they wish, as seating is limited.
Havens Concessions will be on hand with a variety of food throughout the day. They will be located near the ball field gate. LeRoy Heritage Museum will also be selling ice cream sundaes and cones, along with cold drinks, inside the community building. An outdoor dining tent and an indoor dining area will be furnished for those wishing to relax and enjoy lunch.
The LeRoy Heritage Museum, located a short walk from the event, will be open during the same hours as the event. As part of its collection, the museum houses the largest number of Laquin artifacts available for public display anywhere.
Additional pieces from the Susquehanna & New York Railroad, Barclay, Carbon Run, Long Valley, and Sunfish Pond can be found in the museum. New items are added each year. The exhibits cover the townships of LeRoy, Canton, Granville, and old Barclay.
The museum and its gift shop, where local history books and souvenirs can be found, including many local history books, will be open during the event. Admission to the museum is free for members and anyone age 18 and under. The museum accepts all major forms of payment in the gift shop.
The first 75 visitors to either the museum gift shop or the ice cream booth inside the community building, who are descendants of Barclay Mountain families who once lived on, worked on, or had a cabin on the mountain, will receive a free special edition 2023 BMHD commemorative button identifying them as a “Descendant.” This is a great way to show others that you have a connection to the mountain.
Parking for the event will be available on the lower field on the community grounds. There is also limited parking available on Mill Street but the museum requests that visitors please respect our neighbors and do not park in or block driveways or mailboxes. Handicapped parking will be available at the event entrance.
The event offers free admission and free parking. This is made possible by 13 sponsors including: Maple sponsors – Chesapeake Energy, Bill and Daryl Eldrett Watkins in memory of William and Lena Smith Coon, Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Bradford County Room Tax Fund, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency; Hemlock sponsors – Schoonover Plumbing & Heating Inc., Claverack Electric/Revolution Broadband, Hamilton Liberty LLC, Ray and Jeannine Kozen in memory of Watson L. Barclay, Henry G. Farley in memory of Benjamin O’Keefe Family of Long Valley, Pa., Welch Insurance, William and Beverly Smith in memory of Charles Batterson, and Mary I. Beers; and two Pine sponsors that will be acknowledged on banners on the day of the event.
Anyone wishing to display their collection of Barclay Mountain related history or wildlife mounts at this event should contact the museum.
More information about Barclay Mountain Heritage Day may be found by visiting www.leroyheritage.org, and clicking on “Visit Us” and then on “Barclay Mountain Heritage Day,” or by calling (570) 364-5003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.