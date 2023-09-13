TOWANDA — Rome-based no-kill shelter Luke’s Hidden Haven will be holding a special fundraising event Sept. 30 at Hornbrook Park in Towanda.
Games, face painting, raffles, and a cornhole tournament are just some of the activities to be found at the event. Local country musician Jacob Gilpin of Troy will be performing for guests starting at noon. There will also be a bake sale.
Participants are also encouraged to bring their friendly dogs and enter them into various contests prior to the pet fashion parade. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the following categories:
- Most creative outfit
- Scariest outfit
- Cutest outfit
- Best pet and owner look alike
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Luke’s Hidden Haven is a 501©3 non-profit animal shelter. They currently house more than 70 dogs and rely solely on donations to continue operating. Proceeds from the event will go toward veterinary bills and care.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
