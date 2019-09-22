WAVERLY — The sounds of basketball echoed from Broad Street in Waverly on Saturday morning as the first annual three-on-three basketball fundraiser began.
A portion of Broad Street was closed to traffic as teams gathered for the event that started at 8 a.m. The proceeds from the event were set to benefit Evan Davies, who is 15 years old and is battling leukemia, along with the Waverly Recreation Department, according to event sponsor Donna Richetti.
“It is awesome and is such a good feeling (to sponsor),” stated Richetti. “We have had such a huge amount of people donating their time, money, prizes, food and all sorts of stuff. It has been fantastic, we have the whole Valley coming together.”
The idea to have the tournament came from similar event fundraisers that have occurred in Binghamton and Norwich, according to Richetti.
Evan Davies and his father were at the event and both said it felt great to see the event come together.
