TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Airport hosted a Fly-In & Ride-Out event that offered rare bird’s eye views of the Towanda area to locals and visitors in an effort to raise money for Child Hunger Outreach Partners this weekend.
The Saturday and Sunday event sported small engine plane rides for a fee around the Towanda area, food and drinks, live music, bike rides and much more to approximately 150 attendees this weekend. Airport Manager Scott Hauser told The Review that there were numerous participants on the bike loops of 12.8 miles, 20 miles and 37 miles, but that none chose the shortest loop.
Hauser went on to say that it was a joy seeing some locals, especially children, getting their first plane ride and being able to take pictures or just catch a glimpse of the Towanda area from a perspective they’ve never seen before, all the while benefiting children and families in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“They need it more than anyone else right now,” he said.
“The airport can benefit everyone in the community,” he continued. “I want the word to get out to the public where people can see what the airport gives to the community. The amount of pilots and airplanes that come to the area and bring business around, they put money on Main Street.”
Tony Morelli, who operates Morelli Flight School out of the facility, said it’s nice to see people wanting to learn how to fly at the event.
“Once you get in the air, it’s an addiction,” he remarked. “It’s unbelievable how free you feel up there. To be able to share that with people, it’s great.”
Hauser continued to say that exposing locals to the wonders of flight is something he wants done at the Bradford County Airport, and urges anyone with interest in flight to stop by for a tour.
