TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — After more than two years of employment, Bradford County Airport Manager Kerry Spaulding resigned in late April citing fraud, conspiracy, and a “pervasive pattern of public corruption” as the reason for his departure.
Spaulding took over as the manager of the Bradford County Airport in April of 2018 after the former manager, Heather Blokzyl, left to take another job. Spaulding told the Review that immediately after taking the job he was met with “outright hostility.”
In a criminal complaint submitted to Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman in February obtained by the Daily Review, Spaulding detailed the environment that he walked into in his first few days on the job.
“Upon reporting for my first day of employment as the airport manager, I was immediately met with outright hostility by (interim airport manager and airport technician Keith) Manville, (administrative assistant Moriah) Farrell, and (self-employed flight instructor Neil) Wilson; as well as defiance, insubordination, and a relentless campaign of character assassination. I was being publicly accused, both in person and via social media and e-mail, of “stealing my job” by Manville, Farrell and Wilson,” the criminal complaint read.
Spaulding claimed in the complaint that his hiring as airport manager was not consistent with the pre-planned succession of Blokzyl being replaced by Manville, Farrell promoted to office manager, and Wilson taking Manville’s position as airport maintenance technician. The succession plan was “common knowledge” to those in the airport community according to Spaulding as he confirmed the plans with Wilson in a phone call shortly after being hired and confirmed the plans with other current and former board members, according to the complaint.
Spaulding, a former law enforcement officer and veteran, said in the complaint that it was his experience that unreasonable and vitriolic responses to new management are often symptoms of previously ignored or undetected mismanagement or misconduct motivated by fear of discovery. So, Spaulding investigated into potential root causes and found numerous concerning pieces of evidence of potential insurance fraud, fraud, misappropriations of publicly owned property, and bid rigging.
“...the results of this due diligence examination were nothing short of shocking,” the complaint reads.
In a conversation with Wilson after being hired, Spaulding learned that Wilson had been granted free use for life of a publicly owned storage hangar located in hangar building 3. According to the complaint, Wilson justified the arrangement by telling Spaulding that Blokzyl granted this to him in return for many hours of volunteer work at the airport.
“I immediately found this revelation to be quite disconcerting as, generally, when one is a volunteer there is no expectation of remuneration or payment for the service provided,” Spaulding said in the complaint.
Spaulding also remarked that Blokzyl’s act of gifting Wilson without charge publicly owned space was “inconsistent with any reasonable standard of public employment.”
He also noted that there was no record of approval from the county commissioners or BCAA board for the use of the space.
The complaint went on to detail numerous possible criminal instances, such as rental agreement losses between the county and Wilson, purchased aircraft liability insurance that in the event of a catastrophic accident would have been voided due to the creation of a false illusion that flight school instructors were Bradford County employees, the bid rigging of the purchase of an airplane in 2007, and numerous instances of fraud.
The instances detailed in the complaint were the reasons for his departure from the airport. Spaulding said he was pulled out of retirement to take this job and serve his community, but could not perform his job in the current environment.
Look for more in a future edition of the Daily Review.
