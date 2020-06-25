BC Airport to host Fly-In Ride-Out overnight festival this weekend

It’s (not) a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a Bradford County Airport Fly-In!
The Bradford County Airport is preparing to host a festival titled COVID Breakout — Fly-In & Ride-Out this weekend.
Airport personnel are inviting the public to enjoy camping and tailgating for free on the county-owned airport grounds Saturday night followed by live music by 5 Man Trio, a food truck, bicycle rides and all things aviation, including seeing airplanes, takeoffs and landings on Sunday.
“Part of our mission at the Bradford County Airport is to raise community awareness of our amazing airport and facilities, and encourage the general public, who may never become aviators, to enjoy what the airport has to offer,” airport officials wrote on the event webpage.
Individuals are encouraged to pack their plane or “wingless vehicle” with people and get ready to “swap flying and riding stories, (make) new friends and (rekindle) old friendships.”
The Fly-In Ride-Out’s Bicycle Road Ride will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday and offer a 37 mile course, a 20 mile course and a 12 mile course that include both blacktop and mountains.
Airport personnel suggest a $20 donation to register for the road ride. All proceeds from the Fly-In Ride-Out will be donated to Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
A food truck will have food and drink available for purchase at the airport from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, while live music will be provided from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Individuals are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages, according to the event’s webpage.
