Blighted, abandoned, and eyesore properties throughout Bradford County municipalities may be cleaned, updated and repurposed thanks to a soon-to-be-revived county authority called the Bradford County Redevelopment Authority.
The BCRA was created in 1969 and was active in the ‘70s and ‘80s according to Central Bradford Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello, who is spearheading the revival of the program along with Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane, Sayre Borough Code Enforcement Officer Chris Kaiden and the Bradford County Commissioners. The authority’s existence continued until 2004 when the last meeting of the board directors was held.
When functional the authority would purchase or somehow acquire abandoned, flooded or blighted properties in the Bradford County area then redevelop them into properties that would generate tax revenue.
“We continue to see abandoned buildings, public safety issues, unmaintained properties and they need to be handled,” Ventello told the Review in December.
The program would need some initial start up money to be revived but once going, could sustain itself through the flipping of properties. No single funding source is decided on yet as the revival is in its preliminary stages, but a $15 fee on deed transfers in the county as well as county funds from Act 13, state and federal grants would be considered.
“It could benefit every municipality in the county to have this,” Lane remarked. “And it’s already been created... We just want to see it reinstated.”
Lane went on to say that blighted properties are a big and growing issue in Bradford County and surrounding areas. In his research of other areas that have addressed the concern he found that an authority such as the BCRA would be the best way to address the issue.
“When you’re an authority you have certain powers and abilities,” he said. “The state has set up tools that we could use to address blights like land banks.”
Land banks would be groups of plots of land that would be accumulated, redeveloped, then made into taxable, functional properties through a government organization like the authority.
“It’s useful for the community, useful for the neighborhood, useful for the municipalities, useful for the school districts — everything. We have to get them back to good use for the land and a taxable use for the land,” Lane explained.
If run successfully, the program could potentially bring millions of dollars in property taxes to Bradford County municipalities that were not available before.
There is no set timeline for the revival of the authority.
