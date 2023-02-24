TOWANDA – The Bradford County Commissioners held its second meeting of February on Thursday morning at the courthouse.
In a fairly quick meeting, the top item on the agenda was the approval of an agreement with CUZ Excavating to perform maintenance work for campsites at Sunfish Pond, at a fee of $19,000.
Commissioner Daryl Miller was pleased to get the ball rolling for the project.
“The maintenance will consist of creating parking areas, cleaning up access roads, and cleaning up ditches,” said Miller.
Fellow commissioner Doug McLinko said the project will also include stoning driveways and camp sites. McLinko is hopeful to hold a commissioners meeting at Sunfish Pond when nicer weather arrives.
Another agreement was approved between Bradford County and Assurance Brokers, LTD effective Feb. 12. The total estimated premium of approximately $4,315.
Also approved was the agreement between Bradford County and Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, effective May 23.
On hand at the meeting was Michael Shanks, the Pastor of Worship and Youth at Independent Baptist Church of Towanda.
Shanks, along with Edward Newton (Family Pastor at Independent Baptist), talked about recognizing the employees of the courthouse during the month of March. The pastors and commissioners agreed to discuss a potential lunch gathering for employees and residents of the area.
“We’d like to bless the employees of the courthouse and let them know we care about them and the community,” Shanks said. “We’d like to impact the employees faithfully and let them know we’re praying for them.”
