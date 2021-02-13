BC Commissioners donate $60,000 to LeRoy Heritage Museum to help complete new building

LEROY — The LeRoy Heritage Museum may have a new home as soon as this summer with the help of a $60,000 donation recently made by the Bradford County Commissioners.
The large donation was approved during a Thursday meeting of the commissioners and, according to LeRoy Heritage Museum President Matt Carl, will help complete a five-year-long project to upgrade the museum and move it from 257 Mill Street in LeRoy to 10097 Route 414 in LeRoy.
Carl explained that through the new museum building project, leaders of the LeRoy Heritage Museum are “creating a museum that will better cover the history of southwestern Bradford County including the areas of Canton, LeRoy, Granville, and Barclay Mountain.”
The group is aiming to move the museum into its new home this summer and host a ribbon cutting ceremony later in 2021, after new exhibits are built, Carl said.
After the move, the Mill Street property where the museum is currently located will be used only to hold the museum’s research collection and provide space for programming, according to Carl.
Carl stated that the museum’s new building on Route 414 will include a larger museum, restored Victorian era ballroom, office and meeting space, and proper storage space.
“We have had tremendous support from many generous donors as well as local foundations, and state grants over the past five years,” Carl commented, stating that the museum requested a donation from the commissioners in order to help “complete the final projects in order to open the building.”
Carl explained that the commissioner’s donation came in great time as, not only does the structure’s building permit expire in July, but the museum will now hopefully be able to celebrate two large anniversaries that fall in 2021 with the opening of the new building; the 20th anniversary of LeRoy Heritage Museum and the 125th anniversary of a historic hotel building that is being restored for as part of the museum.
“We wanted to bring it all together in 2021,” Carl relayed.
Carl said final projects that still need to be completed in the museum at this point include finishing floors, completing final work on a handicapped restroom, installing heating and cooling in the ballroom, concrete work, and railing installation, all of which are required for final inspection.
More information about the LeRoy Heritage Museum new building project, including a recent video tour of the organization’s construction accomplishments can be found at leroyheritage.org/expansion-project.
Older videos of the project can be found on the LeRoy Heritage Museum Youtube page, according to Carl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.